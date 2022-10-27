Advertisement
‘Very qualified!’ Anne and Sophie favoured to represent King

GB News calls Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex “worthy” replacements for King Charles III at royal engagements.

  • Royals should represent the Firm if the King is incarcerated with new restrictions.
  • Two state counsellors can conduct official business in the monarch’s absence.
GB News calls Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex “worthy” replacements for King Charles III at royal engagements.

Buckingham Palace and the UK Government are reportedly discussing which royals should represent the Firm if the King is incarcerated or overseas, with new restrictions excluding Princes Harry and Andrew.

The four most senior royals in the line of succession and the consort—Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, and Princess Beatrice—appoint these counsellors.

Since Harry and Andrew are no longer working royals, there has been talk about changing this.

“There’s two people there that truly really are worthy of the job, that’s Princess Anne and Sophie,” former Daily Star editor Dawn Neesom told GB News.

“Princess Anne’s the hardest working royal, Sophie was just fantastic support for the Queen and one of her favourites to spend her last few days with.

