‘Very qualified!’ Anne and Sophie favoured to represent King

Royals should represent the Firm if the King is incarcerated with new restrictions.

Two state counsellors can conduct official business in the monarch’s absence.

GB News calls Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex “worthy” replacements for King Charles III at royal engagements.

Buckingham Palace and the UK Government are reportedly discussing which royals should represent the Firm if the King is incarcerated or overseas, with new restrictions excluding Princes Harry and Andrew.

The four most senior royals in the line of succession and the consort—Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, and Princess Beatrice—appoint these counsellors.

Since Harry and Andrew are no longer working royals, there has been talk about changing this.

‘I don’t care if I never hear about either of them ever again. I don’t think they should be able to stand in and represent our country.’ Advertisement Broadcaster Ashley James on whether Prince’s Harry and Andrew should be banned from royal duties by law. pic.twitter.com/qlL53cuC64 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 26, 2022

“There’s two people there that truly really are worthy of the job, that’s Princess Anne and Sophie,” former Daily Star editor Dawn Neesom told GB News.

“Princess Anne’s the hardest working royal, Sophie was just fantastic support for the Queen and one of her favourites to spend her last few days with.

