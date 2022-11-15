Canadians do not support King Charles’ monarchy

Most Canadians surveyed want to break ties with King Charles III’s monarchy.

This shows that Canadians don’t have much hope for the monarchy.

“Trudeau added: “For me, it’s not a priority.

A recent poll by Mainstreet Research, which was reported in the news, found that only 41% of Canadians strongly support the idea of Canada becoming a republic, while 55% are against the idea.

A recent poll by Mainstreet Research, which was reported in the news, found that only 41% of Canadians strongly support the idea of Canada becoming a republic, while 55% are against the idea.

After Queen Elizabeth II died, Justin Trudeau, the leader of Canada, said: “There’s a nice balance to the system we have that I think is going to continue to serve Canadians extraordinarily well.”

Trudeau added: “For me, it’s not a priority. It’s not even something that I consider discussing.

“To make such a profound change in a system that is among the best, the most stable in the world, for me, now, it’s not a good idea.”