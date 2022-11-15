Canadians do not support King Charles’ monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II ‘desired’ to’mother’ her own children
In a recent poll, most Canadians said they wanted to break ties with King Charles III’s monarchy. This shows that Canadians don’t have much hope for the monarchy.
A recent poll by Mainstreet Research, which was reported in the news, found that only 41% of Canadians strongly support the idea of Canada becoming a republic, while 55% are against the idea.
After Queen Elizabeth II died, Justin Trudeau, the leader of Canada, said: “There’s a nice balance to the system we have that I think is going to continue to serve Canadians extraordinarily well.”
Trudeau added: “For me, it’s not a priority. It’s not even something that I consider discussing.
“To make such a profound change in a system that is among the best, the most stable in the world, for me, now, it’s not a good idea.”
