Queen Elizabeth II ‘desired’ to’mother’ her own children

King Charles is “remarkably unknown and misunderstood”
"He is a lot funnier than you think, mostly intentionally, but not...
Queen Elizabeth II wanted her children to have a normal childhood, just like the young princess was shown to be “normal.”
Royal commentator Dr. Tessa Dunlop wrote in her new book, Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage, and the Monarchy: “Apparently the Princess insisted: “I am going to mother my baby, not the nurse,” and plaintively told Mike Parker’s Scottish housewife that she would like her children “to be able to live ordinary lives,” adding “I wish I could be more like you, Eileen.”
“Normal” appears to be what the Princess desired, and “normal” is how the press briefly attempted to portray her,” she said.
The writer of Step Aside for Royalty: Treasured Memories of the Royal Household, on the other hand, said: “I pondered, how much of a price would a princess truly be willing to pay in order to bring her children up like “ordinary people”?”
