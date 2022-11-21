Dominic West, Olivia Williams on Netflix’s “The Crown”

Dominic West and Olivia Williams played Charles and Camilla in season 5.

“It’s like being kidnapped by a very posh circus.”

The Crown is a Netflix show. Dominic West and Olivia Williams talked about what goes on behind the scenes of the show and what it was like to work on Season 6.

In season 5, Dominic West and Olivia Williams played Prince Charles and Camilla Parker. In an interview with Collider, West and Williams talked about what it’s like to be behind the scenes of “The Crown.” “kidnapped by a very posh circus.”

When asked what it was like to work behind the scenes on The Crown, West gave a very positive answer. “Yeah, it’s amazing.” It’s like settling into the back of one of those amazing 1990s Bentleys that I get to drive around in occasionally on this show. I mean, it’s very much like that. You feel incredibly supported and surrounded by extreme prosperity.

Williams also said, “It’s like being kidnapped by a very posh circus.” You’re driven to a stately home, and the crunch of gravel alerts you that you’ve arrived, and then there’s a big top the way you go in and come out looking like a member of the royal family.It’s lovely.

The 53-year-old actor and the Rushmore actress shared a little bit about working on the sixth and last season when I inquired about their experience.

“Yeah, well, it’s extraordinary because, of course, it comes at a time after the Queen’s death when I suppose The Crown has attracted more criticism than probably before. “It’s also the most tumultuous season in many ways.”

West kept going, “It also covers the time that most people remember since the start of the show.” So it’s a very exciting and daunting time to be doing this material because you’re aware of the responsibility. “These are people who are still alive, and that’s an immense responsibility.”

On top of that, Williams said, “Well, also Netflix and Peter Morgan are just so at the top of their game now.”

She said, “You’ve got these extraordinary episodes in season 5, where you can have the luxury of an episode about the Romanoffs or an episode just about divorce.” “It’s much more a philosophical show than just a sort of chronological retelling.”

