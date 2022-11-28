Elizabeth Debicki thinks that the media took Diana’s “most valuable” thing

Elizabeth Debicki talked about what it was like to play Princess Diana

How the media stole her “most valuable” possession.

Season 5 of the Netflix series depicts Diana’s breakup from then-Prince Charles and her death.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Debicki talked about what it was like to play Princess Diana and how the media stole her “most valuable” possession.

In an interview with the media, the actress who plays Tenet talked about how she felt when she looked into how the former Princess of Wales was always fighting with the media.

“As a concept, [fame] is not one that appeals to me,” she said in the interview. “The main thing it does is take away one of the most valuable things people possess, which is a right to privacy.”

“I’ve seen that on people I really love and care for,” Elizabeth said. “Fame does not discriminate between how vulnerable you feel that day, what’s happening in your personal life, how tired you are, or how much you really don’t want your photograph taken.”

Also Read Meghan Markle is “determined” to “do it all” by herself When Queen Elizabeth was in charge, Meghan Markle thought she could "do...

The fifth season of the hit Netflix series chronicles Diana’s dramatic split from the then-Prince Charles and the events leading up to her tragic death.