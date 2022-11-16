Meghan Markle jealous of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Meghan reportedly felt threatened by Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly told her to avoid the Duke when he approached her for his biography.

Prince Harry and Davy dated for seven years, before breaking up in 2011.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly felt threatened by Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, and reportedly told her to avoid the Duke when he approached her for his upcoming biography Spare.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet allegedly warned Davy to “stay away from my husband,” according to a source who spoke with the New Idea.

According to sources, Harry invited his friends and ex-girlfriends to consult with his ghostwriter about contributing to his biography, which will be published in January of the following year.

Before breaking up in 2011, Harry and Davy dated for seven years.

Meghan was reportedly “rankled when she found out he’d hit up Chelsy,” according to the report, which cites a royal source.

The insider told the publication, “Everyone knows he probably would have married Chelsy if she didn’t baulk at the idea of public life. It’s a fact that Meghan tries to push aside, but knowing they’ve been in touch brings back all her insecurities.”

Advertisement

Cressida and Davy Bonas “were polite and said they would think about it, but ultimately said ‘No’ to Harry’s request.

In addition, from 2012 to 2014, Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas for around two years.

Also Read ‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ criticized Megyn Kelly, a well-known journalist, said these things. She began by discussing...