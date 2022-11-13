Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s wedding benefits Shekinah Church: TikTok pastor

The “cult” pastor says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is due to Shekinah Church.

In her acting days, the Duchess of Sussex worked with the Shekinah Church’s leader for 7M Films.

A witness tells how Robert Shinn took credit for the royal wedding in 2018.

Advertisement

The “cult” pastor says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is due to Shekinah Church.

In her acting days, the Duchess of Sussex worked with the Shekinah Church’s leader for 7M Films.

A witness tells how Robert Shinn took credit for the royal wedding in 2018.

They told The Sun: “After Meghan and Harry married, Robert said she joined the royal family because of the Shekinah Church.”

“He took credit for her marrying Harry because his failing production company produced this massive flop, which was one of several other box office bombs by his company.”

Also Read Kate Middleton’s ‘natural’ approach hailed during royal visit Recently, when she played with a 3-year-old boy during a royal visit,...

Advertisement

They also said, “Robert never thought of his businesses that made money separately from the Church.”

“Here he was calling Meghan’s marriage to Harry a win for Shekinah Church, but she had nothing to do with the church; she was only loosely connected to Robert through his production company and this bomb of a movie,” the insider mentioned.