Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fourth child: Why the internet is raging

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fourth child: Why the internet is raging

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fourth child: Why the internet is raging

Prince William & Kate Middleton

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William’s alleged fourth child upsets fans.
  • William was satisfied with three, but she convinced him to have four.”
  • Dark “Kate loves babies Kate Middleton’s affection for children “freaks out” Prince William.
Fans are very upset about the rumored fourth child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. Here’s where it all started.

From rumors that Queen Elizabeth knows to Kate finally being able to “twist” Prince William’s arm, there are a lot of reasons why the internet thinks she might already be expecting her fourth child.

1. Queen Elizabeth’s blessing:

According to an inside source, “There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing.” They’d literally just found out. She was so happy for them.

2. King Charles’ excitement:

According to a different source from Star Magazine, “whatever Charles lacked as a father to William and his brother, Prince Harry, he’s making up for now to his grandchildren.””He loves playing with George, Charlotte, and Louis and will tease them until they giggle.”

3. “Broody” Kate Middleton’s love for babies

Prince William is said to be “freaked out” by Kate Middleton’s love for little kids.

As Kate once told me, “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds,” because “I come home saying, “Let’s have another one.”

Also Read

King Charles brings’stability to the UK’ that the US ‘lacks’
King Charles brings’stability to the UK’ that the US ‘lacks’

Mark Dolan stated, "The polls show he's off to a good start."...

Even a person who works for Us Weekly said, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now.” “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

