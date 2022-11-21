‘The Crown’ fabricated Sarah Ferguson’s scandal

John Bryan didn’t like how The Crown portrayed the events.

I have a sense of humor about this, but it’s based on a lie.

John chose the 7-acre villa for “total solitude.”

Advertisement

When her questionable photos with her financial advisor were made public, Sarah Ferguson found herself in the middle of a lot of trouble.

The Crown, a popular show on Netflix, recently talked about the scandal again. The show has since been called a “total lie.”

During his talk with the media, John Bryan didn’t agree with how The Crown portrayed the events.

“I have a sense of humor about this, but it’s based on a lie.” “These lies go back three decades,” he added.

John said that the villa “with seven acres of land” had been chosen for “absolute privacy.” We were in private, or so we thought. We’re with the kids, having a great time.

Also Read King Charles asked Meghan and Harry to stop challenging the royal ‘power structure’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to apologize for insulting an...

Advertisement

“We used to play fun games, make-believe games. On this day we were playing Cinderella, and I said, “Look, let’s kiss Mummy’s

“It was part of the game.” I did it first, and then I think one of the girls, probably Beatrice, did it.

“It was totally innocent, a beautiful family moment of love,” he revealed.