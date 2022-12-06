Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • Samsung is making a new smartphone in the Z-series line.
  • The next phone will be high-end and have a flip design.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be shown.
The Samsung Galaxy Z is getting a new version from Samsung. The name will be the Flip 4. Samsung is making a new smartphone in the Z-series line.

The next phone will be high-end and have a flip design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be shown.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip will power the phone. High-end specs work well with the phone’s flagship chipset.

This chipset is made better by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Octa-Core processor.

The screen on the device is 6.7 inches, which is a huge size, and people will like it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z will be powered by a foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan is is ₨ 218,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1.1
DimensionsUnfolded: (165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm)
Weight87 g
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels, (Gorilla Glass Victus+)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
Front10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic front (opened), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

 

