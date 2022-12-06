Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung is making a new smartphone in the Z-series line.

The next phone will be high-end and have a flip design.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be shown.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z is getting a new version from Samsung. The name will be the Flip 4. Samsung is making a new smartphone in the Z-series line.

The next phone will be high-end and have a flip design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be shown.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip will power the phone. High-end specs work well with the phone’s flagship chipset.

This chipset is made better by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Octa-Core processor.

The screen on the device is 6.7 inches, which is a huge size, and people will like it.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications Samsung has released the Galaxy A42 5G. The phone was unveiled by...

The Samsung Galaxy Z will be powered by a foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan is is ₨ 218,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm) Weight 87 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Bora Purple, Graphite , Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy , Khaki, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels, (Gorilla Glass Victus+) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front ( opened ), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W