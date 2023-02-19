King Charles’ friend reveals monarch’s feelings about Harry

King Charles has ruled out a face-to-face meeting with his son Harry.

King Charles refused meeting due to his busy schedule.

This is a brutal snub for Prince Harry.

One of King Charles’s friends told that the monarch likes Harry and wants him to attend his coronation.

“But he has a coronation to organise. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry”, according to a pal, only days after the Duke of Sussex stated that he would like to meet with his father and brother.

Meanwhile, the British media reported that King Charles has ruled out a face-to-face meeting with his son Prince Harry before his coronation.

With the publication of his tell-all memoir titled ‘Spare,’ the Duke’s relationship with the royal family deteriorated even worse.

The queen is expected to disappoint the Duke of Sussex’s ambitions for a pre-coronation get-together.

According to Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, the refusal for a pre-coronation meeting amounted to a brutal snub for Harry.

She said, “Charles has reportedly refused to blink in the trans-Atlantic showdown he is currently locked into with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand.”

She added, “The simple reason? Charles is too busy. “Ooh, burn indeed.”

Prince Harry has stated that his participation in the coronation will be contingent on King Charles and Prince William.

