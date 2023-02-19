Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles’ friend reveals monarch’s feelings about Harry
King Charles’ friend reveals monarch’s feelings about Harry

King Charles’ friend reveals monarch’s feelings about Harry

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles’ friend reveals monarch’s feelings about Harry

King Charles’ friend reveals monarch’s feelings about Harry

Advertisement
  • King Charles has ruled out a face-to-face meeting with his son Harry.
  • King Charles refused meeting due to his busy schedule.
  • This is a brutal snub for Prince Harry.
Advertisement

One of King Charles’s friends told that the monarch likes Harry and wants him to attend his coronation.

“But he has a coronation to organise. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry”, according to a pal, only days after the Duke of Sussex stated that he would like to meet with his father and brother.

Meanwhile, the British media reported that King Charles has ruled out a face-to-face meeting with his son Prince Harry before his coronation.

With the publication of his tell-all memoir titled ‘Spare,’ the Duke’s relationship with the royal family deteriorated even worse.

The queen is expected to disappoint the Duke of Sussex’s ambitions for a pre-coronation get-together.

According to Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, the refusal for a pre-coronation meeting amounted to a brutal snub for Harry.

Advertisement

She said, “Charles has reportedly refused to blink in the trans-Atlantic showdown he is currently locked into with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand.”

She added, “The simple reason? Charles is too busy. “Ooh, burn indeed.”

Prince Harry has stated that his participation in the coronation will be contingent on King Charles and Prince William.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very concerned’ about their declining popularity in US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very concerned’ about their declining popularity in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be concerned about their celebrity...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Queen Margrethe II reveals reason behind stripping titles of grandchildren
Queen Margrethe II reveals reason behind stripping titles of grandchildren
Paul Rudd being shocked from prank call receives from Olivia Colman
Paul Rudd being shocked from prank call receives from Olivia Colman
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will make a major announcement soon
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will make a major announcement soon
Salma Zafar discusses her potential defamation lawsuit
Salma Zafar discusses her potential defamation lawsuit
Shehzada Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's movie sees 15% increase
Shehzada Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's movie sees 15% increase
George, Charlotte, and Louis are all on half-term break in February
George, Charlotte, and Louis are all on half-term break in February
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story