Late Queen Elizabeth II inspired Prince Louis’ unusual yet endearing name for King Charles

King Charles has five grandchildren and during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The trio refers to him as “Grandpa Wales,” a reference to his previous title of Prince of Wales.

Historian Robert Hardman revealed Charles’ adorable name.

Advertisement

Since becoming monarch, King Charles has had to balance his duties as King with another crucial role: that of a grandfather.

The 74-year-old has five grandchildren and has previously stated how proud and happy he is to be a grandfather.

In fact, during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, he allowed his four-year-old grandson, Prince Louis, to climb up onto his knee for a cuddle while they watched the Jubilee Pageant together.

And it appears to Louis, as well as his older brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte, that their grandfather has a special – albeit unusual .

According to reports, the trio refers to him as “Grandpa Wales,” a reference to his previous title of Prince of Wales, which he held before becoming King.

The children’s late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is said to have referred to her own grandfather, King George V, as Grandpa England.

Advertisement

In the Daily Mail, historian Robert Hardman revealed Charles‘ adorable name, as well as how bedlam descends when his grandchildren visit.

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales will almost certainly be present in Westminster Abbey on May 6, when Charles will be officially crowned during his Coronation.

And, according to historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, history shows children dressed in finery alongside adults.

“The idea of Prince George as a cherub-like page boy, or Charlotte as a maid of honour, is too good to be true, but it would signal a break with precedent,” she explained.

Also Read Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes King Charles made his first social media post after meeting anti-monarchy activists...

Advertisement