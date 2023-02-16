Lawyer accuse Meghan Markle of defaming Samantha Markle

Samantha Markle has accused Meghan Markle of slandering her.

She is suing the Meghan and Harry for “defamation and injurious falsehood.”

Meghan’s lawyer Michael Kump has called Samantha’s comments “inappropriate.”

Samantha Markle has accused Meghan Markle of slandering her in order to “cover up” her “false rages to riches” story.

Samantha’s daughter Ashleigh Hale recently participated in Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary which indicated that she has an excellent connection with the Duchess.

Samantha’s lawyer Peter Ticktin told the court that Meghan used Finding Freedom to “affirm this false narrative that she supposedly lived this rags to riches thing”.

Samantha is suing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “defamation and injurious falsehood” following their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

According to the lawyer, “She got caught. She was lying about her education, that she was getting all these scholarships. Her father paid for her education for goodness sakes, and she got caught with this lie.”

He added, “Why else is she putting her sister down? Why else is she putting her father down?”

The lawyer said, “Why else is she denying her family who has done nothing but good to her all her life? She never had a problem with them at all.”

He added, “She’s denying them to cover up that she made up this narrative that she went from rags to riches which is nonsense, probably not even realizing the harm she would do to her sister.”

Meghan’s lawyer, Michael Kump, called the comments about the Duchess “inappropriate” and “quite plainly disrespectful to his client.”

