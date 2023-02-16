‘Older women’ from Spare confession shocks Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally settling in the US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to create more content. Harry...
Sasha Walpole’s disclosure of their intimate day would astound Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, who has only spoken about losing his virginity to an older lady in the past, did not anticipate the accused to respond.
Angela Levin, a royal specialist, writes: “He is not used to anyone answering back with their truth,” the royal biographer wrote on Twitter, adding: “Perhaps it’s a lesson that he can’t just go round crushing whoever he likes without retaliation.” In his book, Harry goes into intimate detail about his first sexual encounter with an unknown woman.
Harry remembers being with a “older woman” who “liked horses, quite a lot” in his memoir.
“[She] treated me not unlike a young stallion”, he continued, noting that the encounter took place “in a grassy field behind a busy pub”.
“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to graze,” he wrote.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.