‘Older women’ from Spare confession shocks Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s response to Sasha Walpole’s disclosure.

Sasha Walpole teaches a lesson to Harry.

he can’t just go around crushing whoever he likes without retaliation.

Sasha Walpole’s disclosure of their intimate day would astound Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, who has only spoken about losing his virginity to an older lady in the past, did not anticipate the accused to respond.

Angela Levin, a royal specialist, writes: “He is not used to anyone answering back with their truth,” the royal biographer wrote on Twitter, adding: “Perhaps it’s a lesson that he can’t just go round crushing whoever he likes without retaliation.” In his book, Harry goes into intimate detail about his first sexual encounter with an unknown woman.

Harry remembers being with a “older woman” who “liked horses, quite a lot” in his memoir.

“[She] treated me not unlike a young stallion”, he continued, noting that the encounter took place “in a grassy field behind a busy pub”.

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to graze,” he wrote.

