Pregnant friend of Meghan Markle surprises fans in Miami

Serena Williams, a well-known tennis player and Meghan Markle’s close friend, astounded observers as she made moves in Miami while wearing a black little dress and a red vest. Serena is presently expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

One of the best tennis players of all time, Serena, surprised her followers on Thursday by uploading a carousel of images to Instagram.

The tennis champion is seen smiling in the photos while sporting a bump-baring black dress and an enormous red vest on top. She titled the images as follows:”Miami fun in red always wins”.

Williams can be seen performing spins and steps while dancing on the field in another image from that day.

Olympia, the couple’s five-year-old daughter, is already theirs, and they are presently expecting their second child together. The couple has already begun to consider names for their newest child.

The first time Williams and Meghan ever met was at the 2010 Super Bowl. But the two didn’t get together again until the 2014 Super Bowl, which marked the beginning of a lovely friendship that had grown over the years.

Following 2014, there were a limitless number of gatherings, such as Celebrity Beach Bowl, which celebrated Williams’ third consecutive US Open title victory.

Williams and her husband attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018 as well. The first participant on Markle’s podcast “Archetypes,” which premiered in August 2022, was the tennis star.

