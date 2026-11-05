Prince William sends heartfelt message to 2026 Diana award recipients

Kensington Palace released a letter from the Prince of Wales as 198 young people from 44 countries were recognised for their social action.

Prince William has praised young people receiving the 2026 Diana Award for their compassion, resilience and efforts to bring positive change to their communities.





Kensington Palace released a letter from the Prince of Wales as 198 young people from 44 countries were recognised for their social action and humanitarian work.





In the letter, printed on Kensington Palace stationery, William congratulated the recipients and praised the impact of their work on people around them.





“The impact you are having on your community and the lives of those around you is remarkable,” he wrote.





Acknowledging the challenges facing young people, William said the world could feel “challenging and uncertain.” He praised the award winners for demonstrating “extraordinary resilience, courage and a belief in the power of kindness to make things better.”





Referring to his late mother, Princess Diana, in whose memory the award is presented, William wrote: “My mother, in whose memory you receive the award today, would be so proud of your achievements and the deep care you show for others.”





He also thanked the recipients for their compassionate leadership, saying their efforts were helping build “a more hopeful and positive world.”





The letter concluded with William’s handwritten signature. His message comes nearly 30 years after Diana’s death and highlights the continuation of her legacy through the award established in her memory.