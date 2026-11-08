Sunday, November 8, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
08-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Trump offers UFC's Dana White Press Secretary job; White declines

It was unclear whether White had accepted the position or was simply acknowledging the president's request as a joke.

Web Desk November 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
UFC President and CEO Dana White


WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Saturday he offered UFC President and CEO Dana White the job of White House press secretary, but CNN reported White declined the offer, citing a source.


In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."


"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. "Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"


Earlier Saturday, White posted a photo of himself on Instagram Stories standing behind the press secretary's lectern in the White House, with the caption, "On to the next chapter." It was unclear whether White had accepted the position or was simply acknowledging the president's request as a joke.


Trump said the job offer to White extended to his assistants, "even though some are not from our Country." The assistants Trump named included current and former UFC mixed martial arts fighters from countries including Brazil and Russia.


Trump described the position as "Press Secretary of the United States," though the president's spokesperson is formally called the White House press secretary. Trump also recently floated Trump loyalist and rapper Nicki Minaj as a possible press secretary in an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson.


The offer to White follows a series of staffing changes in the administration. In October, White House press secretary Katie Zacharia left the position five days after beginning as Karoline Leavitt's replacement. Trump told reporters he suggested Zacharia quit after her first and only press briefing, during which she took questions from three conservative outlets in six minutes behind the lectern.


"I just spoke to her about it. I said, 'Katie, is this for you?'" Trump said outside the White House on Oct. 16.


On Friday, Trump announced that deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller would be promoted to chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. The shake-up came three days after Democrats won a landslide victory in the midterm elections, gaining majority control of the House and Senate.


Trump and White have a longstanding friendship. During Trump's 2016 campaign, White praised the then-Republican nominee as a "fighter."


"Nobody took us seriously. Nobody. Except Donald Trump. Donald was the first guy to recognize the potential we saw in the UFC and encouraged us to build our business," White said.


For Trump's 80th birthday in June, the president hosted a UFC match, dubbed UFC Freedom 250, on the White House's South Lawn.

Recommended

Former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as contributor

Former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as contributor
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats

Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats
Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history

Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history
U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program

U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program
Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin

Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin
Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says

Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says
US officials conduct predawn raid at Ilhan Omar’s home

US officials conduct predawn raid at Ilhan Omar’s home
Trump, Xi discuss trade, security and AI at White House meeting

Trump, Xi discuss trade, security and AI at White House meeting
Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza
Trump says he faces a decision on Iran: make a deal or ‘annihilate’ the country

Trump says he faces a decision on Iran: make a deal or ‘annihilate’ the country
World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly