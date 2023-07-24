Hollywood Stars Fear Harry & Meghan Could Reveal Their Secrets

Hollywood celebrities seem to have lost faith in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fearing that the couple might divulge their secrets.

According to a recent report, stars are distancing themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to avoid potential alienation from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Notable figures like Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Rob Lowe, who are neighbours of the couple, apparently consider them untrustworthy due to the Sussexes’ criticisms of their own people.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan were not invited to Oprah Winfrey’s birthday party, despite her explosive interview with them in March 2021, as per reports.

The situation is attributed to financial concerns, as major players in Hollywood prioritize their business interests and do not want to jeopardize relationships with Prince William and Kate, who hold significant celebrity status in the UK.

Even after breaking away from the royal family in 2020, the couple’s attempts to hitch a ride on Air Force One back to the US after Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral were reportedly denied by the White House.

An anecdote from Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” mentioned a party at Courtney Cox’s home, where an unnamed actor allegedly showed him “black diamond mushroom chocolates” in the refrigerator. Cox denied providing the mushrooms, stating she wasn’t passing them out.

Overall, the couple’s actions and potential revelations have created unease among Hollywood celebrities, leading to a cautious distance.

