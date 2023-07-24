Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle left out as Hollywood focuses on UK movie sales

Meghan Markle left out as Hollywood focuses on UK movie sales

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle left out as Hollywood focuses on UK movie sales

Meghan Markle left out as Hollywood focuses on UK movie sales

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently residing in California, are experiencing isolation from famous Hollywood celebrities due to concerns regarding their connection with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a Newsnation story producer, celebrities are wary of being associated with Harry and Meghan, fearing that it might hinder their opportunities to sell movies and debut Broadway plays in London or the West End. The presence of Prince William and Kate, considered significant celebrity influencers in that area, plays a pivotal role in this decision, with financial considerations at the forefront.

The expert explained, “My sources tell me it’s all about the money.” They further emphasized that prominent figures in Hollywood are unwilling to risk their business interests for Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently parted ways with Spotify, marking a change in their professional partnerships. Meghan Markle and Spotify released a joint statement announcing their separation, stating, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle Runs Out Of Steam After Spotify Deal Collapsed
Meghan Markle Runs Out Of Steam After Spotify Deal Collapsed

According to an expert, The popularity of Meghan Markle is declining, and...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story