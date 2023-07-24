Meghan Markle left out as Hollywood focuses on UK movie sales

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently residing in California, are experiencing isolation from famous Hollywood celebrities due to concerns regarding their connection with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a Newsnation story producer, celebrities are wary of being associated with Harry and Meghan, fearing that it might hinder their opportunities to sell movies and debut Broadway plays in London or the West End. The presence of Prince William and Kate, considered significant celebrity influencers in that area, plays a pivotal role in this decision, with financial considerations at the forefront.

The expert explained, “My sources tell me it’s all about the money.” They further emphasized that prominent figures in Hollywood are unwilling to risk their business interests for Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently parted ways with Spotify, marking a change in their professional partnerships. Meghan Markle and Spotify released a joint statement announcing their separation, stating, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

