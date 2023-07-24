Advertisement
Meghan Markle Runs Out Of Steam After Spotify Deal Collapsed

According to an expert, The popularity of Meghan Markle is declining, and disappointments are taking a toll on her.

Royal correspondent Ross King raised concerns about Meghan’s waning appeal, especially after her deal with Spotify fell through. He pondered, “The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: ‘Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?'”

Ross further suggested that if the partnership was successful, it would not have come to an end, implying that there might have been disagreements or disappointments on both sides.

Meghan Markle and Spotify released a joint statement announcing their separation, stating, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Despite the setback, Meghan’s talent agency, Archetypes, maintained their pride in the podcast they created during their collaboration with Spotify.

