Disha Patani Cheers 7 Years of ‘MS Dhoni’

Disha Patani started her Bollywood career in 2016 with the sports drama “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.”

She is celebrating the 7th anniversary of the film today.

She shared a photo from the film on her Instagram story.

Disha Patani has become a popular and reliable actor in Bollywood. In a short time, she has become well-known for her roles in many hit movies.

She started her Bollywood career in 2016 with the sports drama “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” where she acted alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

Disha Patani entered Bollywood by starring in the sports drama movie “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” which came out on September 30, 2016. Today, as the film reaches its seventh anniversary, Disha posted on her Instagram story to mark the event. She shared a picture from the film, showing herself alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The caption read, “#msdhonitheuntoldstory 7 years back Where my journey started..Grateful for all the love and acceptance (red heart and blue butterfly emoji)” Patani also took the moment to remember Rajput who tragically passed away on June 14, 2020. She wrote, “Sushant I hope you are happy and in peace (folded hands, teary-eyed and a black heart emoji)”

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” is a movie about the well-known cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and it was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

The film features Sushant Singh Rajput as the main character, with Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, and Bhumika Chawla also in the cast. When it came out, the film received good reviews from critics and became one of the top-earning Bollywood movies that year.

Disha‘s latest movie was “Ek Villain Return” with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in 2022, but it didn’t do well. Now, she’s getting ready for another action film called “Yodha” with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, coming to theaters on December 15.

Besides that, she’s also working on a Tamil period drama called “Kanguva” and a sci-fi action film called “Kalki 2898 AD,” which has big stars like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, set to release in 2024.

