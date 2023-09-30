Soha Ali Khan shares adorable pictures from her daughter birthday

Inaaya turned 6 on September 29th, 2023.

She had a small birthday party with her family and close friends.

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, and Saba Pataudi were all present at the party.

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu’s sweet daughter Inaaya Nauki Kemmu celebrated her sixth birthday recently. The actress, known for her role in Tum Mile, posted some adorable photos on her social media.

Today, she also shared pictures from the birthday party, where Saif Ali Khan and his sons Taimur and Jeh were spotted wearing matching pink t-shirts.

Today, on September 30th, Soha Ali Khan posted adorable photos on her Instagram from her daughter Inaaya Nauki Kemmu’s birthday party. The pictures included her big brother Saif Ali Khan with his sons Taimur and Jeh. Saif and Taimur were wearing matching pink outfits, while Jeh wore an orange t-shirt.

Saba Pataudi, Saif and Soha’s sister, was also at the party. Soha captioned the photos on her Instagram, “When your child says I don’t want a birthday party, I just want my 3 closest friends, my family and unlimited cotton candy … count your blessings !! Thank you all for your wishes”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) Advertisement

Saba Pataudi posted photos from Inaaya’s birthday party, showing the whole family happily posing together. The three of them set a great example of sibling love and togetherness.

Saba captioned it, “Siblings….and their Sons n A daughter…! #familylove #sister #brother #Munchkins #innijaan #jehjaan #timtim #love #alwaysandforever #birthday #celebration”

Yesterday, Soha posted some photos from the birthday party and captioned them with, “And just like that … 6 !! #happybirthday”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

The photos featured a cute Inaaya celebrating her birthday with friends, Soha, and Kunal. They showed Inaaya happily cutting her cake and Soha sharing moments of her excitement over the gifts and decorations.

Advertisement

Inaaya was particularly delighted by the Barbie dolls, Barbie books, and bottles she received. The decorations included lots of pink and white balloons that formed the number six on top, and one balloon had ‘Happy Birthday Inaaya’ written on it.

Also Read Tiger 3 Star Salman Khan Spotted At Private Airport Salman Khan recently made a stylish entrance at a private airport. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.