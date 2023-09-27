Hania Aamir and Uzair Jaswal Dance-Off: Who Nailed ‘Chaliya’?

SRK’s Fan Girl Hania Aamir Shakes Leg On ‘Jawan’ Song ‘Challeya’
Hania Aamir is a devoted fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan....
In the video, Hania Aamir is seen performing the signature steps of the song while a clip from the movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, plays in the background.
On the other side, Uzair Jaswal renowned for his exceptional dance skills, showcased his talent in a face-off set to the catchy beats of ‘Chaliya.’
The internet exploded with excitement as the two teams battled, leaving everyone wondering whose performance was the ultimate showstopper.
