Hania Aamir and Uzair Jaswal Dance-Off: Who Nailed ‘Chaliya’?

Hania Aamir posted a video dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Chaleya.”

Uzair Jaswal, also showcased his talent in a performance to the same song.

The internet buzzed with excitement as fans debated whose performance was the ultimate showstopper.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, an ardent admirer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently posted a video in which she is seen dancing to the romantic song "Chaleya" from Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, "Jawan."

In the video, Hania Aamir is seen performing the signature steps of the song while a clip from the movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, plays in the background.

On the other side, Uzair Jaswal renowned for his exceptional dance skills, showcased his talent in a face-off set to the catchy beats of ‘Chaliya.’

The internet exploded with excitement as the two teams battled, leaving everyone wondering whose performance was the ultimate showstopper.

Have a look at the video:

