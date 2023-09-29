Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics Of Inaaya Kemu’s Birthday Bash With Taimur & Jeh

Inaaya Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turns 6 today.

Kareena Kapoor posted the cutest birthday message for her niece.

Kareena posted a multi-image post on her Instagram account.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the adorable daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turns 6 today. From her relatives and friends, the little girl is receiving many sincere well wishes. She woke up, making the adoring parents incredibly happy as they shared glances of many gifts. On the other side, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the devoted aunt, also posted the cutest birthday message for her niece on her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a multi-image post on her Instagram account to wish the woman a happy birthday at the time. The adorable children of the family are visible in the shared photos.

In one of the images, Taimur can be seen giving her sister, Inaaya, a tender embrace. Another image shows Taimur helping Bebo feed candy to Inaaya, and the final image shows the cutest Jeh and Inaaya. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love,chocolate cake and happiness always …❤️❤️”

The Jaane Jaan actress also posted a happy photo on her Instagram story as Taimur’s birthday greeting to his sister Inaaya. In the picture, Inaaya is watching Taimur with interest as he holds his drawing sheet with his tongue out. Happy Birthday, Sister was the caption for the post. Alongside, the actress also sent a balloon gif.

Actually, the child received a ton of gifts from her adoring parents, Soha and Kunal, on her birthday, making her incredibly happy. The Rang De Basanti actress told a tale in which gifts for their child were depicted, including Barbie dolls, books with Barbie themes, bottles, and other lovely presents. In addition, a cluster of pink and white balloons with a pink balloon with the number “6” at the top decorates the corner. Happy birthday, Inaaya, says a helium balloon in the shape of a star.

In July 2014, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu got engaged in Paris. On January 25, 2015, the couple wed in Mumbai. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, into the world.

