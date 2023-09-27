Katrina Kaif’s Celebrity Status Shines Brightest on WhatsApp Channels

Katrina Kaif has the most followers on WhatsApp Channels worldwide.

Her channel has a whopping 14 million followers.

Katrina has more followers than even Mark Zuckerberg, Bad Bunny.

Katrina Kaif now has more followers on WhatsApp Channels than Bad Bunny, Mark Zuckerberg, and many other famous people, making her the most-followed celebrity.

Katrina Kaif has a big reason to smile. The Bollywood star now has the most followers on WhatsApp Channels worldwide. Her channel has a whopping 14 million followers, surpassing famous singer-rapper Bad Bunny and even Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta.

In the latest rankings, WhatsApp has the most followers with 23 million, followed by Netflix with 16.8 million. Real Madrid’s official channel is in third place with 14.4 million followers.

Katrina Kaif holds the fourth spot with 14.2 million followers, and Bad Bunny is fifth with 12.6 million followers. Mark Zuckerberg has 9.2 million people following him.

Katrina became a member of the channel on September 13 and sent a message, “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel.. Lets start Channelling ..” Up to this point, Katrina Kaif has only posted a few self-portraits and a promotional video for Uniqlo, a brand she represents. She hasn’t shared a sneak peek of her upcoming movie “Tiger 3” yet.

Regarding the introduction of WhatsApp Channels, Katrina Kaif stated, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”

WhatsApp Channels are a special feature that allows you to receive updates from individuals and organizations in a private and one-way manner directly on WhatsApp.

These updates are separate from regular chats, and the people or organizations you choose to follow won’t be visible to others. WhatsApp’s aim is to create the most private broadcasting service through Channels.

You can find channels in a separate section called ‘Updates,’ where you’ll also see the Status updates and channels you decide to keep up with.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies include “Tiger 3,” “Merry Christmas,” and “Jee Le Zaraa.”

