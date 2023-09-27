Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share Picture with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Twinkle Khanna met Rishi Sunak in London.

She expressed her admiration for Sudha Murty.

She posted a video from the event on Instagram Reels.

Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna expressed her admiration for educator and author Sudha Murty. She posted a video from an event in London, where Sudha’s son-in-law, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was present.

Twinkle took a photo with the politician at the event, and her actor-husband Akshay Kumar was also there.

Twinkle, who just finished her Master’s degree in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London, posted a video on Instagram Reels on Wednesday. In the video, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is seen performing at an event.

The video also features a picture of Twinkle and Akshay, along with Rishi Sunak. In the picture, they are all wearing nice clothes, some formal and some not-so-formal.

In her caption, Twinkle made a playful remark about putting on high heels for the occasion.

She wrote, “As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister 🙂 @rishisunakmp Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial. Congratulations @anusuya12 and @theowo.london (red heart emoji).”

In 2021, to celebrate the second birthday of her online platform Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna had a conversation with Sudha Murty. They talked about their lives and decisions. During their chat, Twinkle mentioned that kids from wealthy families can sometimes feel guilty. She asked Sudha how she made sure her children stayed humble and down-to-earth.

Sudha said that she couldn’t depend on anyone but herself. “You are the best friend to yourself and you’re the worst enemy of yourself too,” she had said.

Twinkle Khanna started acting in movies with “Barsaat” in 1995. However, she stopped acting in films after her last one in 2001, which was “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.” In 2015, Twinkle began her career as a writer with a book called “Mrs Funnybones.” Then, in 2017, she released a collection of stories called “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.” The next year, she published her first fiction novel, “Pyjamas Are Forgiving.”

Twinkle Khanna frequently shares funny and clever posts on her Instagram account. She’s gained a reputation for making humorous comments about herself and even poking fun at well-known figures like Prince Harry.

