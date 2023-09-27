Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill share their version of Dubai

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill offer fans a glimpse into their memorable adventures.

In the video, they are seen exploring the city.

Nimra and Yashma’s chic fashion choices added the glam in the video.

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are enjoying their vacations in Dubai, and offering fans a glimpse into their memorable adventures in the vibrant city.

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill show their version of Dubai by making a video on different locations with unique effects and aspects. In the video they are seen exploring the city’s awe-inspiring architecture to indulging in delectable culinary delights and their social media posts showcase the richness of their travel experiences.

Their snapshots show that iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah island added a touch of glamour to their journey. Nimra and Yashma’s chic fashion choices while exploring the city added glam to the video.

