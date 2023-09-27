Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill share their version of Dubai

Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill share their version of Dubai

Articles
Advertisement
Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill share their version of Dubai

Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill share their version of Dubai

Advertisement
  • Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill offer fans a glimpse into their memorable adventures.
  • In the video, they are seen exploring the city.
  • Nimra and Yashma’s chic fashion choices added the glam in the video.
Advertisement

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are enjoying their vacations in Dubai, and offering fans a glimpse into their memorable adventures in the vibrant city.

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill show their version of Dubai by making a video on different locations with unique effects and aspects. In the video they are seen exploring the city’s awe-inspiring architecture to indulging in delectable culinary delights and their social media posts showcase the richness of their travel experiences.

Their snapshots show that iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah island added a touch of glamour to their journey. Nimra and Yashma’s chic fashion choices while exploring the city added glam to the video.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan (@nimrakhan_official)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Nimra Khan flaunts her curves in a vanilla white bodycon dress
Nimra Khan flaunts her curves in a vanilla white bodycon dress

Nimra Khan is slaying it like a queen. The actor keeps sharing...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story