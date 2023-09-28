Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan Teamed Up for a Project

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan have been trying to collaborate for a long time.

They were once very close to making a film, but it didn’t happen.

He has a cameo in Bhardwaj’s upcoming film “Khufiya.”

Vishal Bhardwaj recently talked about the strong possibility of teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for a movie. In an interview, he discussed his plans to work together with Shah Rukh.

Bhardwaj’s latest web series, “Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of the Solang Valley,” came out on SonyLIV on September 26, and he’s eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film “Khufiya,” starring Tabu.

Vishal Bhardwaj emphasized that he and the other party have been attempting to collaborate for quite a while, “At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen.”

He added, “Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai. Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect, toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein (We always want to answer ‘when is it happening’. Now the time has come, he has already made an indirect cameo so now the film remains. I have a feeling, and even Shah Rukh Khan has told me he has a similar feeling – we will be able to do something together this time).”

In the interview, Vishal also mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed Shah Rukh Khan‘s most recent movie, “Jawan,” and he even called Shah Rukh to have a detailed conversation about it.

Vishal was initially planning to turn Chetan Bhagat’s “2 States” into a movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Asin Thottumkal. But later, the film was directed by Abhishek Varman, with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor playing the main characters.

In 2013, there were plans for the movie “2 States” to star Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan, with Siddharth Anand as the director. Later, it was announced as a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. However, Shah Rukh Khan wanted a new actor instead of Priyanka, and he had doubts about the project, which ultimately led to its cancellation.

