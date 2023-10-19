Aditya Roy Kapur Credits ‘Aashiqui 2’ as Career Turning Point

“Aashiqui 2” Changed My Career, Says Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About the Impact of "Aashiqui 2" on His Career.

Aditya Roy Kapur Credits "Aashiqui 2" for His Success.

Aditya Roy Kapur gained fame for his impressive performance as musician Rahul Jaykar in the movie “Aashiqui 2.” The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor as the innocent Aarohi Keshav Shirke.

Released in 2013, this romantic film quickly became a hit and a favorite among fans. Aditya Roy Kapur recently discussed how the movie marked a pivotal moment in his professional career.

The actor recently looked back on his role as Rahul Jaykar in the immensely popular romantic movie.

Talking about how “Aashiqui 2” quickly gained immense popularity and brought him into the fame right after its release, Aditya Roy Kapur mentioned, “For me the film that kind of was a turning point was Aashiqui (2) when that film changed the way my career was going. That was the first time I played the leading man and that kind of changed stuff for me so once that film did well I felt lovely. Pat myself a little bit on the back.”

The film’s plot primarily centers around Aarohi Keshav Shirke, an aspiring young girl with dreams of becoming a singing sensation.

The story unfolds as she crosses paths with Rahul Jaykar, a famous singer, and they fall in love. As the tale progresses, their relationship encounters difficulties and the movie portrays the challenges they confront.

Following his impressive role in “Aashiqui 2,” the actor continued to impress with various other projects. He featured in well-received films like “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Kalank,” and “Malang.”

Additionally, he shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor again in the movie “Ok Jaanu.” His most recent appearances include the web series “The Night Manager” and the film “Gumraah,” with his performance in “The Night Manager” earning him acclaim.

On the work in front, the actor is working on a project called “Metro In Dino” alongside Sara Ali Khan.

