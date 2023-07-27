Aditya Roy Kapur Opens Up About Nepotism Question

Aditya Roy Kapur has been receiving accolades for his performance in the web series “The Night Manager.” In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actor opened up about facing questions about nepotism and his auditioning experiences. Aditya emphasized that he has established himself in Bollywood without relying on his brothers’ support. Despite facing rejections in auditions, he revealed that it has never affected him negatively.

In a recent interview Aditya said, “I think people know that I have kind of made my own way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren’t involved with. My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see.”

The Aashiqui 2 actor added, “If you want to be an actor, I think rejection is part of the process. You better get used to it. The early days of auditioning were pretty much basically a lot of no. I used to audition for a lot of stuff but it’s not like I knew for sure that I wanted to be an actor. I was an RJ and I was happy. I was never really into films. For me, it happened by chance. I used to go to certain auditions because people used to call me now and then. And I would audition because you never know what opportunities would come. But I don’t think those early years scarred me a lot.”

Take a look at the trailer of "The Night Manager" Season 3:

Apart from his professional achievements, Aditya’s rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday has also been making headlines. The duo was spotted together on a movie date in Mumbai, but the actor remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, neither confirming nor denying the rumours.

