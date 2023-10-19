Sidharth Malhotra’s Reaction to Kiara Advani Reunion Query

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been setting relationship goals with their romantic chemistry, both on and off-screen.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married on February 7 this year, have been setting relationship goals with their romantic chemistry.

While their real-life love story has charmed fans, their on-screen romance in the film “Shershaah,” which received recognition at the 69th National Film Awards, was also adored by many.

Sidharth Malhotra was recently questioned about the possibility of them appearing on the big screen together again.

In 2021, actor Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, appeared together in the movie “Shershaah.” In a recent Q&A session with Sidharth, a fan asked when they would be seen together on screen again.

“@SidMalhotra When are we going to see our #SidKiara onscreen next? #AskSid,” When a fan inquired, Sidharth Malhotra replied, “Will let you know.”

His interesting reply has left many fans eagerly anticipating the long-awaited reunion.

“We want Sid Kiara live again,”One fan left a comment on his post on a social media platform, and another fan also made a remark “waiting”. “Lkn kab (But when),” Another fan asked about their upcoming collaboration, showing excitement for the duo working together.

It’s worth mentioning that the actor was asked about his all-time favorite character from his film career. In response to this, the actor answered, “Capt.Vikram Batra.”

In 2021, the biographical war drama portrayed the life of Captain Vikram Batra and was recently honored with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

It’s worth mentioning that Kiara Advani, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, portrayed his love interest, Dimple Cheema, in the film.

Notably, the movie’s songs “Raataan Lambiyan” and “Ranjha” also showcased their on-screen chemistry and were adored by many viewers throughout the country. Even though it’s been two years since the film’s release, fans still consider it their go-to comfort movie.

