Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Shines on Paris Fashion Show Stage with Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Shines on Paris Fashion Show Stage with Kendall Jenner

Articles
Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Shines on Paris Fashion Show Stage with Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Shines on Paris Fashion Show Stage with Kendall Jenner

Advertisement
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kendall Jenner walked together during Paris Fashion Week.
  • Aishwarya wore a heavily decorated gold gown paired with a cap.
  • Aishwarya flashed a lovely smile and blew a kiss to the crowd as she walked the runway.
Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kendall Jenner walked together at the glamorous L’Oreal “Walk Your Worth” show during Paris Fashion Week, attracting a lot of attention.

Aishwarya, who represents the French cosmetics company as their brand ambassador, looked stunning in a heavily decorated gold gown paired with a cap for the special event.

While walking the runway, the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai flashed a lovely smile and blew a kiss to the crowd.

In various videos and photos, Aishwarya was seen having a great time on stage with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others.

Meanwhile, Kendall, who is 27 years old, wore a beautiful silver dress that highlighted her slim figure.

Before this, the supermodel ended the Schiaparelli and Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 women’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Also Read

Virat Kohli flies to Mumbai amid second pregnancy rumors of wife Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli flies to Mumbai amid second pregnancy rumors of wife Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are rumored to be expecting their second...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story