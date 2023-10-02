Aishwarya Rai Shines on Paris Fashion Show Stage with Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kendall Jenner walked together during Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya wore a heavily decorated gold gown paired with a cap.

Aishwarya flashed a lovely smile and blew a kiss to the crowd as she walked the runway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kendall Jenner walked together at the glamorous L’Oreal “Walk Your Worth” show during Paris Fashion Week, attracting a lot of attention.

Aishwarya, who represents the French cosmetics company as their brand ambassador, looked stunning in a heavily decorated gold gown paired with a cap for the special event.

While walking the runway, the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai flashed a lovely smile and blew a kiss to the crowd.

In various videos and photos, Aishwarya was seen having a great time on stage with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others.

Meanwhile, Kendall, who is 27 years old, wore a beautiful silver dress that highlighted her slim figure.

Before this, the supermodel ended the Schiaparelli and Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 women’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

