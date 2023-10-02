Virat Kohli flies to Mumbai amid second pregnancy rumors of wife Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are rumored to be expecting their second child.

Virat Kohli left the Indian cricket team’s warm-up match to fly to Mumbai for a personal emergency.

Virat Kohli is expected to rejoin the team shortly.

Amid rumors of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma‘s second pregnancy, her husband and cricket star, Virat Kohli, returned to Mumbai, explaining that he had a personal matter to attend to.

A source recently shared the news that popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli are anticipating the arrival of their second child as a couple.

The report relied on information from people who are close to the couple, but there has been no official confirmation from Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma themselves.

But in a recent turn of events, Kohli, who was in Thiruvananthapuram with the Indian cricket team for a warm-up match against the Netherlands in preparation for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, had to take an urgent flight to Mumbai on Monday because of a personal emergency.

According to someone with knowledge of the Indian Cricket Board, Virat Kohli left for personal reasons but is expected to rejoin the team shortly.

Furthermore, his wife, the actor from ‘NH10,’ was recently seen by paparazzi but declined to be photographed.

It’s worth noting that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy on December 11, 2017, after dating for a while. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika Kohli, in January 2021.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place from October 5 to November 19. The Indian cricket team, known as the Men in Blue, is scheduled to play their opening match against Australia on October 8.

