Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Celebrate Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Success

Alia Bhatt‘s latest movie, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is a fantastic addition to her list of films. This romantic comedy, directed by Karan Johar, captures the classic Bollywood charm with its mix of love, family drama, and catchy songs.

Alia not only looks stunning but also showcases her acting talent, creating fantastic chemistry with her co-star Ranveer Singh that audiences love. Critics have praised the movie, and it’s doing really well at the box office. Alia recently talked about what the film’s success means to her.

Alia Bhatt talked about her movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which came out on July 28. She shared how thankful she is for the amazing response to the film and how happy she is that people are watching it over and over again.

She said, “The response to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been overwhelming. No matter how much belief you have in your film, you’re always waiting for the day when the audience sees it. What’s amazing is bumping into people and them saying that they’ve watched the film multiple times. That doesn’t happen often and is something to cherish and feel grateful for. It is the highest benchmark of regard. The film has put a smile on people’s faces and we’re happy to see that.”

Alia said she doesn’t think too much about whether something goes well or not and just keeps going.

“I’m quick to move on, though. I take it in but I move on to the next thing. You shouldn’t swim too much within a success or a failure. You learn from it. You accept it. You absorb it. And you move on,” added Alia.

After a gap of seven years, Karan Johar returned to directing with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The movie starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the main characters and featured a talented ensemble cast that included Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and more in important roles.

