Alia Bhatt’s Loving Gesture to Husband After National Award Win

Alia Bhatt had a special day as she won her first National Award for her outstanding role in the movie “Gangubai Kathiawadi” at the 69th National Awards event held in Delhi on October 17. The award was presented to her by President Droupadi Murmu.

A recent video from the event shows Alia giving her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, a loving kiss on the cheek, and fans couldn’t help but notice and appreciate this sweet moment.

In a different video, Alia and Ranbir were seen speaking softly to each other during the important event.

The video shows Alia placing her hand on her husband’s hand as they engaged in conversation. Ranbir, known for his role in Brahmastra, won the affection of fans as he attended the ceremony to show his support for his wife.

Upon winning her first National Award, Bhatt went on her Instagram and posted several photos, giving us a glimpse of the special moments at the event. Along with the pictures, she penned, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life (white heart).”

In the initial photo, she was seen accepting the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. Another picture showed Alia Bhatt alongside fellow National Award recipients Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun.

She also posted a selfie with her happy husband, Ranbir Kapoor and wrote “A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes…that outfit is already right there (red heart emoji). What’s special once can be special again. And again… #rewear #reuse #repeat (heart hands emojis)”

