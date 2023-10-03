Anurag Kashyap expresses excitement on Jawan’s box office success

Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” is a box office success, praised by Bollywood and fans.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s movie “Jawan” has been doing really well at the box office since its release. It’s been praised by people in Bollywood and fans everywhere.

Even director Anurag Kashyap is excited about its success. He couldn’t watch it because he was busy traveling, but he’s happy that the theaters are full.

“Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan in two roles, thrilled the audience with its action-packed scenes.

Anurag Kashyap, a filmmaker, expressed his excitement and praised the film’s success in a recent interview, “I have been traveling so much I did not get a chance to see ‘Jawan’.

I will watch the movie soon and post a review. But I am happy that people are going to cinemas because of him. That’s the most amazing thing. There were packed houses which is so good.”

The movie “Jawan” features talented actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. It’s directed by Atlee, a renowned South Indian director making his Bollywood debut.

The story is about Shah Rukh Khan‘s character, Azad, who wants to right societal wrongs, fulfilling a promise to his late mother. He faces off against the ruthless outlaw Kaalee, who has caused suffering, including to Azad’s father, Vikram Rathore. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan plays both Azad and Vikram in the film.

