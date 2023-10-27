Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Faces Backlash for Comparing Mannara Chopra to Parineeti

Salman Khan confronts Abhishek Kumar over his comment on Mannara Chopra in a tense Bigg Boss 17 promo.

Abhishek singles out Mannara, calling her a “Duplicate Parineeti” during a heated argument.

Mannara reacts strongly, expressing her trigger point about discussing her family.

The producers of Bigg Boss 17 have unveiled a promo for Salman Khan‘s Friday episode, and it’s quite intense. Once again, Salman is keeping a close watch on Abhishek Kumar.

Why? Because of his comment about Mannara Chopra, who is Parineeti Chopra’s cousin and a fellow housemate.

In the video, we see the housemates having a heated argument, and then Abhishek singles out Mannara and makes a remark, “Duplicate Parineeti (Chopra) bol kyu rahi hai beech mein. [Why duplicate Parineet (Chopra) is interrupting in between.]”

In the video, Salman asks Mannara a question.“Aapka koi trigger point to nahi hai na? [You don’t have any trigger point right?]” In response to this, Mannara stated, “Mera trigger point hai ki meri family ke bare mein mjhse aap baat mat kare. Don’t compare me. [I have a trigger point that people shouldn’t talk to me about my family.]” This is when Abhishek explained things to Salman.

Salman Khan responded to Abhishek Kumar’s explanation by saying, Aap honge shayad mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkate to hai nahi.” The note attached to the video read, “Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein phir ek baar banenge Abhishek, Salman ka shikaar.”

In another video, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra got into a heated argument. It began when Abhishek compared her to “Copycat Parineeti.” This upset Mannara, and she angrily responded.

“Meri family ko kyu involve karrha hai.” In response, Abhishek said, “Abhishek Kumar aisa hi hai. Abhishek Kumar aisa hi rahega.” Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Abhishek aur Mannara ke beech hui garma garmi ne badal diya ghar ka mahaul.”

Salman Khan is set to introduce two new surprise contestants on Bigg Boss 17 during the “Shukravaar Ka Vaar” episode.

