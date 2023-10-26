Tiger 3: Salman Khan Delighted as ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ Turns Party Anthem

Fans love the new Tiger 3 song “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.”

Salman Khan is happy that the song has become a popular party anthem.

The third installment of the Tiger series is set to be released on November 12th.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Tiger 3, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie’s team recently released a catchy song called “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam,” which has received a lot of love from the audience.

Salman Khan, the actor, expressed his happiness about the song becoming a popular party anthem for the holiday season.

“Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” is a lively and energetic song featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif showing off their dance skills. The song was released on October 23, and it has been a big hit with fans ever since.

Actor Salman Khan expressed his amazement at how well the song has been received and talked about it in detail.

“The response to the track is amazingly positive and I’m happy reading how people have found a party anthem for this holiday season! I have always felt happy to entertain people with my films and songs. I have not found greater joy than making people forget about everything else that is happening in their lives and get immersed into a world that our cinema creates for them inside a theatre!” noted the actor.

He also mentioned that he enjoys it when his movies have awesome songs that people can groove to.

Salman Khan talked about how songs in movies are important because they can be loved by people from different generations. He mentioned that he’s grateful for the memorable songs in his career and hopes that “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” will also become a classic over time.

The third installment of the Tiger series will feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in important roles. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, and it’s set to be released on November 12th.

