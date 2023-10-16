Bollywood Celebrities attends Hema Malini’s birthday bash in Mumbai

Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan attend Hema Malini’s 75th birthday party in Mumbai.

Salman Khan sported in black shirt and jeans.

Raveena Tandon, Madhoo, Subhas Ghai, and Jackie Shroff were also spotted at the celebration.

Numerous stars were present at Hema Malini’s birthday celebration in Mumbai on Monday.

To mark Hema Malini’s 75th birthday, a gathering of notable personalities, including her daughter Esha Deol, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff, came together in Mumbai for her celebratory party.

Hema Malini donned a pink saree paired with a matching blouse, heels, and jewelry for the event.

Salman Khan sported a black shirt, coordinating coat, jeans, and shoes while striking poses for photographers.

Anupam Kher opted for a grey shirt, navy blue tie, plaid jacket, and trousers. Vidya Balan elegantly wore a purple and golden saree. Esha Deol, in a golden dress, interacted with the paparazzi, flashing smiles throughout the event.

Raveena Tandon donned a cream top and matching pants. Madhoo chose a saffron outfit, happily posing for photographers. Subhas Ghai sported a dark blue attire, while Jackie Shroff went for a black ensemble, holding a plant and gifts.

Jaya Bachchan donned a beige ensemble for her arrival at the celebration. Rakesh Roshan was spotted wearing a blue shirt and jeans, while Jeetendra chose a beige sweater, black coat, and jeans. Tusshar Kapoor dressed in a white shirt, navy blue jacket, and trousers. Numerous other celebrities joined the birthday party hosted in Mumbai.

Earlier on the same day, Esha wrote a heartfelt message and posted photos to celebrate her mother’s 75th birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday mamm. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on…”

She also added, “You are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you.”

In the photos, Esha planted a kiss on her mother’s cheek and shared a warm hug with her.

Hema Malini, renowned as the “Dream Girl,” has delivered a string of successful Bollywood films. She embarked on her acting journey in 1963 with the Tamil movie “Idhu Sathiyam” and later made her Hindi cinema debut in 1968 with “Sapno Ka Saudagar.” Her most recent appearance was in “Shimla Mirchi” in 2020, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

