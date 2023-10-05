Bollywood Stars Extend Warm Congratulations To Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan’s wedding to Salim Karim appears to have crossed boundaries.

Social media was flooded with happy emotions as the actress uploaded a video.

Bollywood celebrities extend warm Congratulations to Mahira Khan.

The fantastic event of Mahira Khan‘s spectacular wedding to her longtime lover Salim Karim appears to have crossed boundaries, touching the emotions of both Pakistanis and her friends across the border. On a memorable Tuesday night, social media was flooded with happy emotions as the actress uploaded a little video on Instagram of her lover giving a poignant speech during their wedding.

Prominent Bollywood celebrities joined the chorus of well-wishers in congratulating Pakistan’s sweetheart Mahira. Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Rhea Kapoor sent their deepest wishes. Actress Mouni Roy and Indian sports star Sania Mirza also took part in the celebrations, expressing their deepest congratulations: “Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead ❤️????.”

Have a look at how Bollywood stars joined the celebration:

Among the congratulations and well-wishes, Mahira Khan published stunning photographs from her wedding photoshoot, which included her son Azlan and her adoring spouse Salim. Fans couldn’t help but smile as they saw the actress embrace real love and happiness on her incredible trip through life.

