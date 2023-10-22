Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Flirtation with Mehwish Hayat goes viral

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a well-known Pakistani personality celebrated for his singing talents.

He became famous due to his name’s striking similarity to the renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

A video of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan at the IPPA awards has gone viral on social media.

Chahat is recognized for his entertaining and humorous stage acts at private functions. He resides overseas and frequently attends public events. His most recent appearance was at the IPPA Awards held in London last night.

Chahat is recognized for his entertaining and humorous stage acts at private functions. He resides overseas and frequently attends public events. His most recent appearance was at the IPPA Awards held in London last night.

Recently, a video of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan at the IPPA awards has gone viral on social media. During the show, he was invited on stage for a performance and engaged in some playful banter with Mehwish Hayat, suggesting that she was impressed by his performance. Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahsan Khan were also present on stage.

Fans are poking fun at Chahat Fateh Ali Khan for his energetic stage performance, and they’re also expressing disapproval of Pakistani award shows for featuring him.

Some fans are making humorous comments, while others are praising his confidence, but there are also some harsh criticisms.

