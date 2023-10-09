Advertisement
Check out Mahira Khan stunning look from her Mehndi ceremony

Check out Mahira Khan stunning look from her Mehndi ceremony

Articles
Check out Mahira Khan stunning look from her Mehndi ceremony

Check out Mahira Khan stynning look from her Mehndi ceremony

  • Mahira Khan is a popular actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry.
  • She began her career as a VJ and later appeared in a Bol film with Atif Aslam.
  • Mahira is currently a huge celebrity with significant drama and cinema roles under her belt.
Mahira Khan is a popular actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry, she began her career as a VJ and later appeared in a Bol film with Atif Aslam which gained her reorganization among the people. Mahira is currently a huge celebrity with significant drama and cinema roles under her belt. She is beloved by many, and when she began a new chapter in her life, they were all praying for her and sending their blessings and best wishes.

She recently got married to Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding destination organized by PC Hotel Bhurban. The wedding made headlines on mainstream media and social media. She truly took everyone by surprise in bridal attire for her very own wedding. This delightful revelation left her fans enchanted and filled with admiration.

Recently, the internet has been abuzz with her Mayon pictures and now her Mehendi pictures have set the internet on fire as she looks stunning in her Mehendi look.  She can be seen with her family and friends.

In the pictures, Mahira Khan can be seen wearing a simple purple dress with a golden gotta bail, she completes her look with the orange dupatta. On her mehendi day, she opted for minimal makeup with heavy jewelry.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Izzah Shaheen Malik (@pictroizzah)

