Decoding Ayeza Khan’s Enigmatic Post: What’s the Hidden Meaning?

Ayeza Khan Glamorous look in Pink bridal ensemble
Ayeza Khan is one of the most famous actresses in the Pakistan...
The charismatic and well-respected Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has left her followers perplexed and alarmed with a recent social media post.
In this enigmatic reel, the actress starts an intriguing sequence by writing numerals on a glass surface with lipstick. Ayeza stands in front of a mirror wearing a plain white and blue t-shirt and carrying a bag casually over her shoulder.
On the mirror, Ayeza scrawls the date “03-10-2023” in lipstick, heightening the mystery around her cryptic message.
Wahaj Ali, who co-starred with her, coincidentally posted Khan’s video to his Instagram account with the message “see you.”
The pair is currently featured in “Mein” on the professional front.
