Edition: English
Edition: English

Decoding Ayeza Khan’s Enigmatic Post: What’s the Hidden Meaning?

Decoding Ayeza Khan’s Enigmatic Post: What’s the Hidden Meaning?

  • Ayeza Khan is a charismatic and well-respected Pakistani actress.
  • Khan has left her followers perplexed and alarmed with a recent social media post.
  • On the mirror, Ayeza Khan scrawls the date “03-10-2023” in lipstick.
The charismatic and well-respected Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has left her followers perplexed and alarmed with a recent social media post.

In this enigmatic reel, the actress starts an intriguing sequence by writing numerals on a glass surface with lipstick. Ayeza stands in front of a mirror wearing a plain white and blue t-shirt and carrying a bag casually over her shoulder.

On the mirror, Ayeza scrawls the date “03-10-2023” in lipstick, heightening the mystery around her cryptic message.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Wahaj Ali, who co-starred with her, coincidentally posted Khan’s video to his Instagram account with the message “see you.”

The pair is currently featured in “Mein” on the professional front.

