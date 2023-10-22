Advertisement
Fatima Effendi Shares the Name of Actress She Likes On Screen With Husband

Fatima Effendi Shares the Name of Actress She Likes On Screen With Husband

Articles
Fatima Effendi Shares the Name of Actress She Likes On Screen With Husband

Fatima Effendi Shares the Name of Actress She Likes On Screen With Husband

  • Talented Pakistani TV actress admired for her acting and lively demeanor.
  • Appreciated for roles in popular dramas like “Baitiyaan” and “Muqadar Ka Sitara”.
  • Fatima Effendi names the actress she likes on screen with husband.
Fatima Effendi is a talented Pakistani TV actress admired for her acting and lively demeanor. Viewers appreciated her roles in popular dramas like “Baitiyaan” and “Muqadar Ka Sitara”.

She’s happily married to Kanwar Arsalan, and they make a lovely couple with two sweet sons, Almir and Mahbir. Currently, Fatima is busy filming for her upcoming TV shows, set to air soon.

“which Pakistani actress look good with your husband?, she replied, “I have recently made him leave the acting, he is away from acting for many years, he is only looking after his restaurant. Also, I have crushed all his physics chemistry and maths. Whatever, the chemistry he makes, he makes it only with me, besides this, I liked his chemistry with actress Sonya Hussyn”.

Recently, on the show, Fatima Effendi responded to a question from the audience.

