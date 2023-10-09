Ganapath Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff Shines in ‘New Avatar’

“Ganapath: A Hero is Born” is this year’s highly anticipated sci-fi action thriller.

“Ganapath: A Hero is Born” is one of this year’s most highly anticipated movies. This sci-fi action thriller features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, reuniting after their film “Heropanti.”

Additionally, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plays a significant role in the movie. The teaser and the song “Hum Aaye Hain” have already generated a lot of excitement among the audience. Today, the official trailer was released, intensifying the anticipation even more.

On Monday, October 9, the official trailer for “Ganapath: A Hero is Born” was released on social media. The short preview gives us a sneak peek into the movie’s stunning visuals and large-scale production. Tiger Shroff appears to play two different characters, Guddu and Ganapath, both with impressive action scenes and impactful dialogues. Kriti Sanon surprises in a new role, displaying her action skills with nunchucks and swords.

Amitabh Bachchan appears in a rugged look, adding an intriguing dimension to his character. The trailer also hints at impressive visual effects, captivating songs, and gives us a glimpse of the storyline, making us eagerly await the film.

Fans quickly filled the YouTube comments section below the trailer, sharing their excitement and giving compliments to the cast. One fan even exclaimed their enthusiasm, “This gives goosebumps tiger shroff is back and it’s gonna be a blockbuster ahhhh,” while another commented, “Trailer looks Classy yaar… Swag of Tiger is Awesome.” A fan shared, “This is mind-blowing… can’t wait for the movieee,” and another one wrote, “Ganapath, jassi and Big B literally makes us proud.”

A lot of people expressed their love and enthusiasm by using heart and fire emojis in the comments.

“Ganapath: A Hero is Born” is described as a dystopian sports action film directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on October 20, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The exciting pair of Tiger and Kriti is all set to bring their on-screen chemistry to life, guaranteeing an engaging cinematic experience for the audience.

