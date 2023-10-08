Gauri Khan’s Birthday: Bollywood Stars Send Love on Her Special Day

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, turns 53 today.

Gauri Khan, the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. She’s known as a film producer and interior designer, leading a glamorous and successful life.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married each other on October 25, 1991, after being in a relationship for about six years.

Her love story with SRK is like a Bollywood film, and they have a lovely family with three kids – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan. As she marks her birthday, birthday wishes are pouring in from all directions, including from Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Saira Banu, and her close friends Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey who shared throwback photos to wish her.

On Gauri Khan‘s 53rd birthday today, October 8, veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram to share a birthday wish. She posted a photo of Gauri and wrote a message to celebrate the occasion, “Many happy returns of the day @gaurikhan! (red heart and hug emoji)”

She wrote, “We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar’s spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking and trendsetting woman. The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib.

The experienced actress, who sees Shah Rukh Khan as being very close to her like a son, also adds, “@iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times.”

She added the post by writing, “Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day. (red heart emoji)”

Take a Look:

Furthermore, many other Bollywood celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, and more shared birthday greetings for Gauri.

Malaika Arora wished Gauri a happy birthday by posting a beautiful photo of the two of them together. In her caption, she expressed her birthday greetings, “Happy Birthday my dear @gaurikhan…love always (red heart emoji)”

Furthermore, Gauri’s best friends, including actress Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Panday (wife of Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, shared nostalgic photos to wish Gauri a happy birthday.

In one of Bhavna’s shared photos from their past, there are also childhood pictures of Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, and Rysa Panday.

