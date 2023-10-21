Advertisement
Hania Aamir Embraces Blissful Life in Nathia Gali

Hania Aamir Embraces Blissful Life in Nathia Gali

Hania Aamir Embraces Blissful Life in Nathia Gali

Hania Aamir Embraces Blissful Life in Nathia Gali

  • Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is on vacation in Nathia Gali before returning to work.
  • She is camping with friends and enjoying time together in a snug cabin.
  • She is known for her successful debut in the Pakistani film “Janaan.”
As summer comes to a close, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is taking full advantage of her vacation before returning to work.

The well-known actress, known for her successful debut in the Pakistani film “Janaan,” is currently enjoying a vacation in Nathia Gali.

The popular “dimple queen,” with 9.1 million Instagram followers, has been sharing genuine moments from her Nathia Gali trip. She’s camping with friends and enjoying time together in a snug cabin.

Regarding her acting career, Aamir is about to appear in her first Netflix series, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” which is Pakistan’s inaugural Netflix production.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Next Story