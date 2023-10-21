Hania Aamir Embraces Blissful Life in Nathia Gali

Navin Waqar Shares Gym Photos and Reels
As summer comes to a close, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is taking full advantage of her vacation before returning to work.
The well-known actress, known for her successful debut in the Pakistani film “Janaan,” is currently enjoying a vacation in Nathia Gali.
The popular “dimple queen,” with 9.1 million Instagram followers, has been sharing genuine moments from her Nathia Gali trip. She’s camping with friends and enjoying time together in a snug cabin.
Regarding her acting career, Aamir is about to appear in her first Netflix series, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” which is Pakistan’s inaugural Netflix production.
