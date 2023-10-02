Heartfelt Blessings: Pakistani Stars Congratulate Mahira Khan On Her Marriage

One of Pakistan’s top celebrities is Mahira Khan.

One of Pakistan’s top celebrities is Mahira Khan. She began her career as a VJ before making her acting debut in Bol. Since then, she has participated in other significant projects. People love to watch her on television and are interested in all of her endeavours. Mahira just married her spouse Salim Karim, ushering in a beautiful new chapter in her life. Mahira walked down the aisle toward her new husband while dressed in a stunning white lehenga.

Mahira made the choice to hold a small wedding ceremony. She appeared to be a vision as a Faraz Manan bride while being surrounded by her family and friends. Fans are sending love and well wishes to the new pair after her manager shared the couple’s first peek with the globe. Celebrities are wishing Mahira Khan well in her new endeavours.

Have a look at the Pakistani stars’ best wishes for Mahira:

On the work front, Mahira Khan is currently gracing the small screens with her drama series Razia which targets women’s oppression in our society.

