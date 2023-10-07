Hrithik Roshan unseen picture from Fighter’s Italy shoot gone viral

Hrithik Roshan is a popular Bollywood actor known for his acting, dancing, and good looks.

His upcoming action-packed movie, “Fighter,” is set to release next year.

Unseen photos from the wrap-up of the Italy shoot for “Fighter” have been circulating online.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the best actors in Bollywood. His acting always amazes the audience, and he’s also famous for his incredible dancing skills and good looks.

He has done many entertaining roles in the past, and now people are eagerly waiting for his upcoming action-packed movie, “Fighter,” which is set to release next year.

After completing the shoot in Italy, he returned to Mumbai, and now some unseen photos from the end of the shoot are circulating online.

The actor, filled with excitement for his next project, spent some time in Italy to film the movie. It looks like the shooting in Italy has come to an end, as the actor from “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” was seen arriving in Mumbai yesterday.

Additionally, some unseen photos of Hrithik Roshan from the wrap-up of the Italy shoot have been circulating online. In these pictures, he is seen posing with a member of the film crew.

Hrithik Roshan and his co-star Deepika Padukone were seen at the airport yesterday when they returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot for their movie “Fighter” in Italy.

Advertisement

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their production company Marflix Entertainment, in collaboration with Viacom 18, the movie “Fighter” will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

This film is noteworthy for being India’s first aerial action franchise, and the creators intend to release it as a trilogy. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on January 25th next year, and we’re eagerly anticipating what “Fighter” will offer!

Also Read Shahid Kapoor Discusses the Use of Pure Hindi in “Vivah” Shahid Kapoor reflected on his iconic film "Vivah" on his 20th anniversary...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.