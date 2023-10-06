Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan Back from Italy After Wrapping Up “Fighter”

Fighter is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot in Italy.

Deepika looked stylish in a basic shirt, jeans, a beige coat, and sunglasses.

“Fighter” is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the upcoming year. With a fantastic cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. Earlier, Hrithik and Deepika had gone to Italy to film two songs for the movie.

After that, photos of Deepika on the set of “Fighter” in Italy flooded social media. Now, both Deepika and Hrithik have returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot. You can see the pictures inside!

To delight their fans, the actor from “Agneepath” and Deepika were seen at the airport after completing the shoot for their upcoming movie, “Fighter.” Deepika looked stylish and elegant in a basic shirt, jeans, a beige coat, and sunglasses. Her cheerful smile for the photographers was like the perfect finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Hrithik wore a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a navy blue jacket. He completed his outfit with a cap, showing that he’s setting a new trend by blending comfort with style and looking as fashionable as always.

Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Entertainment, the movie is directed by Siddharth as well. It’s an exciting aerial action thriller set to release next year, and fans are eagerly looking forward to watching it in cinemas.

Interestingly, this film is said to be India’s first-ever aerial action series and is being designed as a three-part franchise.

